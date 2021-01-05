Mylan Urges Fed. Circ. To Keep Hatch-Waxman Venue Limits

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 11:00 PM EST) -- Mylan Pharmaceuticals urged the full Federal Circuit on Tuesday not to review Valeant Pharmaceuticals' en banc petition challenging a panel's November ruling, which found that patent litigation over generic drugs is only permitted in districts where an act of infringement has already transpired. Mylan argued in its opposition brief that Hatch-Waxman Act patent suits cannot take place in venues where future generic drug sales may occur, and that patentees interested in challenging pre-launch activity — such as the filing of an abbreviated new drug application — cannot sue in the venue of their choosing based on those grounds. "Other patentees that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS