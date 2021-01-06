3 White Collar Enforcement Laws Garland Could Wield As AG

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 3:22 PM EST) -- As the U.S. Department of Justice prepares to shift focus under reported attorney general nominee Merrick Garland, many lawyers expect an uptick in anti-money laundering, foreign corruption and insider trading enforcement aided by new laws within the recently enacted National Defense Authorization Act and a pending statute poised for renewed attention. Here's a look at three pieces of legislation that Garland and U.S. attorneys' offices nationwide could have at their disposal in 2021. The Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020 One of the NDAA's most important white collar provisions is the Anti-Money Laundering Act, which offers prosecutors multiple new tools to help...

