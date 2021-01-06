Jones Walker Adds Ex-Taylor English Bankruptcy Litigator

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 4:15 PM EST) -- Jones Walker LLP has added a former Taylor English Duma LLP bankruptcy attorney with a BigLaw background as a partner in its Atlanta office, where he will work as part of the firm's litigation practice group, the firm announced. John Mills will focus his practice on corporate bankruptcy and business disputes, on the sale and acquisition of distressed assets and on debtor and creditor rights litigation, according to the firm's announcement Tuesday. Mills has long worked on assisting clients with restructurings and corporate workouts and on representing them in commercial, real estate and finance-related litigation, according to Jones Walker. He also...

