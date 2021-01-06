Alaska Judge Refuses To Stop Arctic Refuge Lease Sale

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 3:03 PM EST) -- An Alaska federal court has refused to block the Trump administration's first lease sale for oil and gas exploration and production in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge's coastal plain on the eve of the auction, finding that any "ground-disturbing activities" will require future approvals. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Gleason denied an injunction bid made by multiple Indigenous groups and a host of environmental organizations to stop the Jan. 6 sale of oil and gas leases in the remote region. The judge said she cannot grant injunctive relief until approvals for terrain-altering activities pose an imminent threat to the...

