HSBC Clears Way To Seize Tudor-Era English Castle

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 9:56 AM EST) -- A judge cleared the way on Wednesday for HSBC to seize part of a 500-year-old castle as she threw out legal challenges raised by a businessman living there who claimed he had the right to buy the country estate. In a judgment handed down Wednesday morning, High Court Master Francesca Kaye struck out attempts by SLF Associates Inc., a Seychelles-based company run by Simon Giles, to delay the bank's efforts to take possession of the south wing and vineyard of Lullingstone Castle. The master noted that, although Giles had paid the current owner more than £1 million ($1.36 million) to rent and eventually...

