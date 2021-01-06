5 Firms Drive $6.5B Sale Of Walgreens' Health Care Division

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 10:40 AM EST) -- AmerisourceBergen has agreed to buy most of Walgreens Boots Alliance's health care business for roughly $6.5 billion, the companies said Wednesday, in a deal that was put together by five law firms and represents one of the latest in a string of significant mergers in health care and the related industries. The agreement features Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania-headquartered drug wholesaling giant AmerisourceBergen Corp. picking up the majority of Alliance Healthcare from Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. for $6.275 billion in cash plus 2 million shares of AmerisourceBergen common stock, according to a statement. The deal does not include any of Walgreens' operations...

