PTAB Mostly Hands Win To Apple, Samsung Over Camera IP

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 4:41 PM EST) -- Apple and Samsung have scored a victory in a patent fight against a pair of Chinese inventors after the Patent Trial and Appeal Board struck down most of the inventors' patent covering dual camera technology. In a final written decision issued Tuesday, the PTAB found that four of five claims in Yanbin Yu and Zhongxuan Zhang's multi-sensor, multi-lens digital camera patent were invalid for being obvious over a combination of previous inventions. Specifically, the board found that a 1998 European patent application known as Weldy, which taught a way to produce a digital image, along with other earlier prior art references...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS