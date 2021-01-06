DOJ Hits 'Smart Home' Maker With $3.2M Fine Following Tip

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 5:50 PM EST) -- A Utah-based maker of home monitoring products has agreed to pay a $3.2 million civil fine after a federal investigation — spurred by a whistleblower's tip — revealed that the company's sales representatives allegedly used their own money to obtain financing for new customers, the U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday. Certain representatives of Vivint Smart Homes used their personal funds between 2017 and 2020 to cover initial financing payments on behalf of customers, and then gave false statements to the lender providing the financing to make it appear as though the customers had put up the funds themselves, the DOJ said. "Making false statements...

