10th Circ. Gives EPA Chance To Revisit Colo. Ozone Plan

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 5:54 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit has said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency can revisit its approval of Colorado's plan to prevent excessive ozone pollution from traveling to downwind states in the wake of a recent D.C. Circuit decision that criticized the agency's approach in a similar matter. In a brief order Tuesday, a panel granted the agency's request to take a new look at its actions based on a recent D.C. Circuit decision in Maryland v. EPA that said the agency hadn't sufficiently enforced compliance with certain Clean Air Act regulations. The Center for Biological Diversity had told the appeals court that Colorado's...

