CIT Still Finds Frozen Fillet Duty Calculations Fishy

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 5:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade upheld increased tariffs on one Vietnamese frozen fish exporter Wednesday but threw the rate back to the U.S. Department of Commerce, saying that applying the same duties to unexamined companies was unreasonable. The consolidated case stems from the 13th administrative review of the anti-dumping duty order on imported fillets of pangasius, a freshwater fish. Commerce tagged the GODACO Seafood Joint Stock Co., a named respondent in the investigation, with duties of $3.87 per kilogram using adverse facts available, or AFA, a tool the agency can use to raise tariffs on recalcitrant companies. GODACO contested that...

