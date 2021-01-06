Gibson Dunn Guides Petco's Plans For $744M Market Debut

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 6:26 PM EST) -- Private equity-backed Petco said Wednesday it expects to raise $744 million in its Gibson Dunn-guided initial public offering, funds that will largely go toward paying down debt. California-headquartered PET Acquisition LLC said it plans to sell 48 million shares at an expected price range of $14 to $17 per share, bringing in about $744 million if its shares price at midpoint. During the IPO process, the company will convert into a Delaware corporation and change its name to Petco Health and Wellness Co. Inc., according to its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Petco describes itself as a "health and wellness...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS