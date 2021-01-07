K&L Gates Snags Stephenson Harwood Paris Disputes Chief

Law360, London (January 7, 2021, 11:47 AM GMT) -- Law firm K&L Gates has hired a new attorney for its complex commercial litigation and disputes practice from Stephenson Harwood LLP to serve as a partner in its Paris office. K&L Gates LLP said on Wednesday that it has hired Barthélemy Cousin, a litigation expert who set up the disputes practice at his former firm, Stephenson Harwood, as a partner to focus on large commercial disputes. "Barthélemy's skills and client base will dovetail with our flourishing global disputes offering across all his areas of practice, and — in particular — he is a great addition to our market-leading insurance recoveries team,"...

