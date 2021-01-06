NJ Expands Document Filing System Amid COVID-19 Crush

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 3:55 PM EST) -- The New Jersey judiciary has expanded its electronic document filing system during the coronavirus pandemic by adding a system that has already received nearly 250,000 filings. The Judiciary Electronic Document Submission, or JEDS, was in development before COVID-19, but its rollout was sped up in response to the pandemic, which has caused courts nationwide to transition to virtual formats. The emergent mailboxes created for each of the state's 15 vicinages at the start of the pandemic will be eliminated on Monday. "COVID-19 forced us to reimagine our court operations so that we could proceed efficiently on a wide range of important...

