Baker McKenzie Adds Leading Transfer Pricing Adviser

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 2:00 PM EST) -- Baker McKenzie has added a former partner from PwC and KPMG to its North America tax practice in New York. Steven Tseng, who joins the firm as a principal economist, led PwC's global value chain transformation tax network and its Asia business center. He also served as a partner at KPMG, where he led service branches specializing in transfer pricing for the Asia-Pacific region, as well as in financial services in Finland. He started his new position Dec. 29. "We're thrilled to welcome Steven to Baker McKenzie," said Colin Murray, Baker McKenzie's North America chief executive officer. "The sophistication and complexity of his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS