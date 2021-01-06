Northwest Hardwoods OK'd To Exit Del. Ch. 11 Without Delay

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 4:47 PM EST) -- Global lumber supplier Northwest Hardwoods secured a Delaware bankruptcy judge's approval Wednesday to immediately put its Chapter 11 reorganization into effect, after a more than six-week sprint through the nearly $450 million debt restructuring. Judge Brendan L. Shannon waived Bankruptcy Code's ordinary 14-day delay, concluding that the debtors had shown that the plan received "overwhelming" support from those entitled to vote since the case opened on Nov. 23. The company entered Chapter 11 with what Judge Shannon said was effectively a prepackaged bankruptcy. Debtors had already lined up a restructuring that would shed about $270 million of the company's debt, largely...

