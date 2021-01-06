Dilworth Paxson Recalibrates After Ex-CEO Raju Forms Firm

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 4:24 PM EST) -- There's a new person in charge at Philadelphia's Dilworth Paxson LLP operating under a new title after the departure of CEO Ajay Raju. Raju stepped down as the mid-size firm's chairman and CEO at the end of 2020, moving on to form his own firm and continue managing what he calls his "passion projects." He has been replaced by Lawrence G. McMichael, a 42-year veteran and commercial trial attorney at the firm, who will serve as chair after discarding the CEO title. "I did not believe we needed that corporate structure anymore," McMichael told Law360 on Wednesday. "We have managing partners,...

