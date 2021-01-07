Security Co.'s Exit From Fla. Hospital Shooting Case Affirmed

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 10:52 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday affirmed a judgment allowing Nor-Seg Security Services Inc. to exit a lawsuit over the shooting of two visitors in the lobby of a long-term care hospital, ruling that the security company's contract was limited to protecting the hospital and its employees, not visitors or others. In an eight-page opinion, the Third District rejected multiple arguments from plaintiffs Margery and Fred Glickman for why it should find the scope of Nor-Seg's duties to be broader than what was stated in the contract terms and overturn a summary judgment entered in favor of the company. The suit...

