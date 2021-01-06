Fed. Circ. Won't Revive Axed Horizon Pain Drug Patents

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 8:49 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday turned down Horizon Pharma Inc.'s efforts to fight a New Jersey federal judge's ruling that invalidated two patents for its pain relieving drug Vimovo, holding that the judge didn't err in his construction of the patent claims. The three-judge panel affirmed U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler's ruling last year that one of the claim terms in Horizon Pharma's patents is indefinite in cases the company, along with partner Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, is pursuing against Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Inc., Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lupin Ltd., all of which have generic versions of Vimovo in the works. Horizon Pharma...

