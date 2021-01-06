4th Circ. Undoes $1.25M Verdict In Pradaxa Suit

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 6:43 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Wednesday reversed a $1.25 million verdict against Boehringer Ingelheim in a suit over the bleeding risks of its blood thinner Pradaxa, finding that fraud claims brought by the family of a deceased woman were preempted by federal law. The appeals panel said in a published opinion that Boehringer Ingelheim didn't have newly acquired information about optimal concentration levels of the blood thinner that would have allowed the company to change Pradaxa's warning label for physicians. The Fourth Circuit rejected arguments by the family of Betty Knight that a study conducted by the company after the U.S. Food...

