White House Slams 'Opportunistic' COVID-19 Scammers

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 8:01 PM EST) -- The Trump administration has issued a new report detailing steps it has taken to fight "opportunistic criminals" involved in counterfeiting and fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic.The annual report to Congress — released Jan. 4 by Vishal Amin, who leads the White House's Office of the U.S. Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator — said that there has been a "surge" of counterfeit personal protection equipment and medicines, including from China.Calling the wrongdoers "opportunistic criminals" profiting from the current pandemic, the administration said that it was using "every tool available" to protect public health and would "remain vigilant in detecting, investigating, and prosecuting" the individuals involved.The report highlights the recent addition of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office 's COVID-19 Response Resource Center on the agency's website, which makes it easier to report fraud and counterfeiting, as well as provide resources to patent and trademark applicants.It further noted that the Department of Homeland Security has put together an interagency group aimed at "countering trade in counterfeit and sub-standard COVID-19 supplies" and ensuring proper registration and recordation of certification markings.The administration also reiterated its ongoing focus on the U.S.'s "inventive and creative capacity" to promote the country's innovative and economic competitiveness — even as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office later this month."From day one, the administration has had a singular focus on strengthening and growing our nation's innovative economy," Amin said in a statement. "The actions that we have taken to protect American intellectual property have helped set the United States on a path to remain not only an economic leader, but a powerhouse of innovation, invention, and creativity for decades to come."The report comes after the administration issued asaying it was "advancing pro-growth policies" while acknowledging certain "approaches that have failed to bear fruit."--Editing by Emily Kokoll.

