Nichols Liu Adds Gov't Contracts Atty From Trade Group PSC

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 5:53 PM EST) -- Nichols Liu LLP added the former executive vice president and counsel of the Professional Services Council to its bench, where he will build the firm's government relations practice. The new government relations practice will function as an advocacy wing for clients, Alan Chvotkin told Law360 on Thursday. Chvotkin will also work on the firm's business and market intelligence functions, he said. "I think the firm is well positioned with its client base and its focus on government contracts to focus attention and to make that market intelligence ... to help companies grow business opportunities in the federal marketplace," Chvotkin said....

