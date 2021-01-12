TalkTalk Faces Suit From Customers Over Data Breaches

Law360, London (January 12, 2021, 6:25 PM GMT) -- Hundreds of TalkTalk customers have sued the British telecommunications giant over major data breaches in 2014 and 2015, claiming the internet provider failed to safeguard their personal data and address obvious security risks. British telecommunications giant TalkTalk faces a suit brought by over 300 people claiming the company failed to protect their personal data. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC faces a High Court claim brought on behalf of 376 individuals who were at one time customers or prospective customers, whose private information the company had, and who were affected by one or both of the data breaches,...

