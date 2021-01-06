Pot Legalization Still Faces Hurdles After Senate Flip

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 4:51 PM EST) -- With control of the U.S. Congress shifting to Democrats after Georgia's runoff election, cannabis industry advocates and attorneys say the news is good for marijuana businesses but they still shouldn't assume federal legalization is imminent. The election of Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to Georgia's two Senate seats definitely creates a more pot-friendly environment on Capitol Hill, but many hurdles remain before the end of federal prohibition, experts told Law360. The Associated Press called the race for Warnock early Wednesday morning and for Ossoff Wednesday afternoon. What's more likely is a number of smaller reforms making it easier to enter the pot...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS