New DOL Rule Lets Employers Give Contractors Benefits

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 8:45 PM EST) -- The worker classification rule finalized by the U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday allows employers to offer independent contractors benefits without triggering employee status, creating new opportunities for companies to provide incentives — as long as they're careful to mind the rule's other provisions. Employers wishing to attract talent and court loyalty from their independent contractor pool can offer benefits without altering workers' employment status by offering slightly different benefits from those that employees receive and by maintaining the structure of the company-contractor relationship, the rule states. Supporters saw the rule as a positive development for benefits access, saying it opens...

