Greenberg Traurig Adds IP Atty From Lewis Brisbois In Atlanta

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 2:10 PM EST) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has added a former Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP partner with 19 years of legal experience to its intellectual property practice in Atlanta with an aim of boosting its offerings in the life sciences and pharmaceuticals arena. The global law firm on Wednesday announced the addition of Nigamnarayan "Nigam" Acharya, who brings a background in trademarks, patents and securing approval to produce generic drugs. The firm's IP and technology practice includes 200 attorneys worldwide. "His extensive experience counseling clients on patent and trademark disputes across a wide array of industries will further enhance our intellectual property capabilities...

