Fla. Appeals Court Affirms Depositions Not Judicial Hearings

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 4:33 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday upheld a lower court's decision to dismiss a wrongful termination count on the basis that a deposition is not considered a judicial proceeding and does not carry the same protections from employer retaliation. Alex Nunes, a caregiver to the parent of the appellees, complained in trial court that he was unfairly fired from his position 10 days after giving unfavorable testimony in a subpoenaed deposition in a guardianship dispute between the parent's adult children. The three-judge panel affirmed the dismissal in trial court, affirming Nunes was not covered under a Florida statute that protects people...

