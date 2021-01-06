Vape Co. Greenlane Beats Securities Suits Over $110M IPO

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 10:34 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge tossed Wednesday a consolidated proposed shareholder class action accusing e-cigarette distributor Greenlane Holdings Inc. of hiding regulatory issues that could impact its business ahead of its $110 million initial public offering, finding that Greenlane sufficiently disclosed regulatory "red flags" in its registration documents. In a 47-page order, U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman said the investors' allegations are "nothing more than a hammer in search of a nail," and the company warned potential investors about the "dark clouds accumulating on the horizon" in regards to potential laws, regulations and investigations that could negatively impact vape sales....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS