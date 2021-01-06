Ex-Lowey Dannenberg Leader Joins Grant & Eisenhofer

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 4:29 PM EST) -- Plaintiffs law firm Grant & Eisenhofer PA announced Wednesday that it had hired Barbara Hart, who recently resigned from her position as the president and CEO of Lowey Dannenberg PC. Hart is joining Grant & Eisenhofer as a director and a member of the firm's executive committee. Prior to the move, Hart had practiced at Lowey Dannenberg for nearly 13 years, where she led the firm's securities litigation practice and garnered some of the firm's biggest settlements. "Grant & Eisenhofer provides me a terrific opportunity to engage in every type of litigation on behalf of plaintiffs that I'm committed to, and...

