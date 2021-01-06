Trump Signs Bill To Organize Drug Patent Listings

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 9:36 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed into law a bill that updates U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations on patents for drugs in an effort to boost competition in the generic-drug marketplace and lower the cost of prescription drugs. Trump signed H.R. 1503, the "Orange Book Transparency Act of 2020," which amends the types of patents and exclusivity-related information for approved drugs listed in an FDA publication used by doctors and pharmacists for information on the availability and approval of generic drugs. The U.S. Senate in December unanimously passed the bill, along with H.R. 1520 to update the FDA's Purple Book,...

