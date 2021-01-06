US Blasts Levies By Italy, India But Stops Short On Tariffs

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 8:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. Trade Representative ruled that digital services taxes adopted by India, Italy and Turkey discriminated against U.S. companies in reports issued Wednesday, but stopped short of recommending specific sanctions in the waning days of the Trump administration. The office of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said that countries discriminate against the U.S. by taxing digital services, but not similar ones that are offline. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnick) The office of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer issued the reports on the same day that retaliatory tariffs against French products, over its digital services tax, were set to go into effect. But the office and the U.S....

