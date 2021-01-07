Group Accuses Metal Co. Of Polluting Columbia River

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 1:59 PM EST) -- Environmental advocates have accused an industrial steel forging facility along the banks of the Columbia River in southern Washington state of violating its water quality permits by allowing excessive levels of zinc and copper to seep into the surrounding area via stormwater runoff. In a new complaint filed Wednesday, environmental group Columbia Riverkeeper asked a Washington federal court to declare Thompson Metal Fab Inc. in violation of two permits issued under the Clean Water Act. The group alleges that the steel manufacturing facility has failed to put adequate pollution control protocols in place to prevent excessive levels of pollutants from running...

