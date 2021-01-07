NLRB And Gas Co. Agree To Settle Dispute Over Firings

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 5:04 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board and Airgas USA LLC have agreed to settle a lawsuit by the board in California federal court seeking an emergency injunction to make the industrial and medical gases supplier rehire workers fired amid an organizing campaign. In a notice to the court Wednesday, the NLRB said it had reached a settlement agreement with Airgas over unfair labor practices claims, and asked the court to dismiss its bid because a rehiring order was no longer necessary. "Given this settlement, injunctive relief is no longer warranted at this time," the NLRB said in the notice. "Accordingly, petitioner respectfully requests that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS