Insurer Dispute Over Claims For Teacher Leave Heads To Trial

Law360, London (January 7, 2021, 6:09 PM GMT) -- A dispute between two insurers over alleged outstanding premiums and overpaid claims from schools related to teacher leave will head to trial over videolink next month, a judge in Manchester confirmed Thursday. Acaster European Insurance Co. Ltd. has accused Class Insurance, which provides coverage for staff absences from schools, of underpaying premiums and overpaying on nearly 300 claims from its policyholders. The insurers were in court Thursday for a pretrial hearing, which was held remotely. Judge Mark Halliwell agreed with the parties that "given the present circumstances" they must prepare for a virtual trial starting Feb. 8, rather than a physical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS