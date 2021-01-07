Firefighting Foam Maker Pays $17.5M In First MDL Settlement

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 5:35 PM EST) -- A Johnson Controls entity agreed to pay $17.5 million to resolve claims from hundreds of homeowners in Peshtigo, Wisconsin, that their water was contaminated by chemicals in a firefighting foam, in what attorneys said Thursday is the first agreement of its kind in sprawling multidistrict litigation. The proposed settlement would compensate roughly 300 homeowners who alleged that Johnson Controls entity Tyco Fire Products LP and others released firefighting foam that contained Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, that contaminated private drinking wells. According to court documents, $15 million of the proposed settlement will be allocated for property-damage-related claims, while $2.5 million...

