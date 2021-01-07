LafargeHolcim Inks $3.4B Deal For Commercial Roofing Co.

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 2:01 PM EST) -- Swiss construction materials maker LafargeHolcim will buy Tennessee-based commercial roofing company Firestone Building Products from Bridgestone Americas Inc. for roughly $3.4 billion, the companies said Thursday, in an agreement that stands to bolster LafargeHolcim's presence in the U.S. construction market. The transaction gives LafargeHolcim access to a business that provides commercial roofing systems, associated accessories, green flooring systems, metal wall panels, insulation and acrylic liquid coatings, among other products and services. Nashville-headquartered FSBP, which was formed in 1980, posted net sales of $1.8 billion and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $270 million for 2020, according to a statement. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS