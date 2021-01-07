HDI Global Shakes Pharma Co.'s Advertising Coverage Row

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 7:29 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge freed HDI Gerling America Insurance Co. from having to defend pharmaceutical company Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in an underlying suit brought by U.S.-based Merck & Co., finding the policy's advertising injury coverage is not triggered. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs on Wednesday tossed MKDG's breach of contract suit claiming that HDI refused to pay for its defense in an advertising suit. The judge agreed with HDI that the policy's personal and advertising injury coverage would not apply because Merck's underlying suit did not accuse MKDG of stealing its advertising idea or "disparaging it," preconditions for coverage....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS