DC NFL Team Slams Paper's Bid To Unseal Wilkinson Suit

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 11:21 PM EST) -- The Washington Football Team and a man who sued litigator Beth Wilkinson over her work investigating allegations of sexual harassment in the NFL team's front office opposed The Washington Post's request to open up a hearing to the public scheduled for Friday over the team's bid to keep much of the litigation under seal. The NFL team argued in a court filing in a Virginia federal court Wednesday that the newspaper's bid is improper since it is not a party to the litigation and because the public has no right of access to such a hearing on a motion to seal....

