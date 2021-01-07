3rd Circ. Hints Ex-Candidate's Bribery Sentence Needs Redo

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 3:07 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday suggested New Jersey federal court may need to redo the prison term for a onetime political candidate convicted of scheming to bribe voters, noting that the sentencing judge didn't appear to have made all the required considerations for sentencing. During oral arguments, a three-judge panel considered the government's bid to remand the matter with hopes of bulking up Francis Raia's three-month federal prison term with a perjury enhancement. The panel seemed skeptical of Raia's argument that the sentencing judge implied that he found no perjury by declining to apply the enhancement. "Our concern is that we...

