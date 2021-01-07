Navistar Investor Sues To Block VW Unit's $3.7B Acquisition

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 2:12 PM EST) -- A Navistar International Inc. investor sued the global truck and engine maker and its board in Delaware early Thursday over allegedly inadequate disclosures about the company's planned $3.7 billion acquisition by Volkswagen AG's commercial vehicle unit, Traton SE, seeking a deal delay or damages. Stockholder Shiva Stein accused Navistar and 10 board members in the U.S. District Court for Delaware suit of violating the Securities Act of 1934 by failing to include in a proxy statement crucial financial data, forecasts and analyses, including fairness opinion materials provided by financial advisors J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and PJT Partners KP. Navistar announced the...

