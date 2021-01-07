PBGC Finalizes Rule Simplifying Withdrawal Liability Math

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 11:37 AM EST) -- The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. released a final rule Thursday that outlines an easier way to calculate the withdrawal liability of employers that pull out of union pension plans. The rule lays out a simplified method for the sponsors of union pension plans, also called multiemployer plans, to ignore certain factors when calculating withdrawal liability. Those factors include increases in employer contributions to the plan and reductions or suspension of benefits. To calculate withdrawal liability — the bill sent to employers that leave multiemployer plans — plan sponsors must figure out how much of the plan's overall debt the employer must...

