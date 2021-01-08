Limiting The Severity Of Deficient Securities Fraud Claims

By Nessim Mezrahi and Stephen Sigrist

Nessim Mezrahi Stephen Sigrist

In the current legal environment, however, the class benefitting most from such litigation is not shareholders. Rather, the real winner is a growing cohort of lawyers who are filing meritless lawsuits in federal and state courts across the United States every time a merger or acquisition is announced or a corporate misfortune impacts a company's share price. ... In the last five years, half of the nearly $23 billion in securities claims costs have gone to lawyers — both plaintiff and defense.[4]

Over the last few years, the profitability of underwriting D&O liability coverage has been tested by adverse trends, most notably the growing number of lawsuits filed and the size of jury awards and settlements. Event-driven litigation spurred by claims of sexual harassment, other types of discrimination, or cyber attacks has also complicated the landscape for professional liability insurers. … These negative factors have led to a steady increase in both loss costs for settlements along with defense and cost containment expenses.[8]

[A] defendant can rebut the Basic presumption with evidence that the alleged misrepresentation was not associated with "negative price stock-returns," i.e., there was no statistically negative, "back-end" impact on stock following a corrective disclosure.[25]

At this stage, it is defendants' burden to demonstrate a lack of price impact. This is difficult to do in the face of allegations that the stock price dropped following a corrective disclosure. To prove lack of price impact, defendants "must show by a preponderance of the evidence that the entire price decline on the corrective-disclosure dates was due to something other than the corrective disclosures."[26]

[P]laintiffs rely on the inflation maintenance theory to allege that each statement maintained an already inflated stock price, and that the price would have dropped had Allstate revealed the truth. … Arguments that the stock price did not increase after the statements are therefore irrelevant. [The expert] erroneously conflates the lack of an increase with the lack of inflation. [The expert's] first argument consequently fails to rebut the Basic presumption in light of plaintiffs' inflation maintenance theory.[30]

Without the presumption that a public, material misrepresentation will distort the price of stock traded in an efficient market, and that anyone who purchases the stock at the market price may be considered to have done so in reliance on the misrepresentation, a Rule 10b-5 suit cannot proceed as a class action, as each plaintiff would have to prove reliance individually, so common issues would not predominate over individual ones, as required by the class action rule; price impact is thus an essential precondition for any Rule 10b-5 class action.[34]

