Spencer Fane Adds Bankruptcy Pros From Boutique Firm

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 3:01 PM EST) -- Spencer Fane LLP welcomed the three partners that previously made up bankruptcy boutique Pronske & Kathman PC to their Plano office, the firm has announced. Former Pronske Kathman partners Gerrit Pronske, Jason Kathman and Megan Clontz are joining Spencer Fane on the heels of what will be another double-digit gain in revenue percentage for Spencer Fane in 2020, a firm spokesperson said Wednesday. Kathman, Pronske and Clontz are three of the five attorneys who have joined Spencer Fane in the past month. The nearly 300-attorney firm has plans to hire nine or more attorneys in the next month, a Spencer Fane...

