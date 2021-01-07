Paul Weiss, Latham Help Meineke Owner Launch $703M IPO

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 10:51 PM EST) -- Private equity-backed Driven Brands, which owns the auto body repair brand Meineke, shifted its initial public offering plans into gear Thursday by setting terms that could see North America's largest automotive services company rake in $703 million, with advice from Paul Weiss and Latham & Watkins. Driven Brands Holdings Inc., working with Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, said it would use the offering proceeds and on-hand cash to pay off $722 million in loan principal, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company added in a news release that it has launched its roadshow to...

