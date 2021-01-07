McCarter Atty Named Chief Of NJ IP Association

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 4:10 PM EST) -- Mark Anania of McCarter & English LLP has been tapped as the new president of the New Jersey Intellectual Property Law Association, and he said he is intent on creating an association mentorship program to foster stronger relationships among its members. Mark Anania The New Jersey Intellectual Property Law Association, or NJIPLA, was founded 70 years ago with the goal of educating its members and the public about IP, a goal Anania said he wants to build on. "Our membership is fortunate to include many accomplished people in the IP field, and we should do our best to pass that experience...

