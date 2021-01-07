In Their Words: What Attys Expect If Garland Becomes AG

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 4:42 PM EST) -- D.C. Circuit Judge Merrick Garland has a big job ahead of him as President-elect Joe Biden's pick for U.S. attorney general, according to top attorneys, who say the nomination portends steep departures from the Trump administration in areas like white collar crime, immigration and civil rights. If he is confirmed, Garland's top priority is likely to be restoring the reputation of the U.S. Department of Justice as a nonpartisan, independent entity and rebuilding the American public's trust in the institution — no small feat, said many of the lawyers who provided their thoughts on the nomination to Law360 on Wednesday and Thursday. But Garland's priorities...

