Commodity Biz Accused Of Bungled Renewable Credit Deal

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 6:15 PM EST) -- A Houston-based energy company said that despite an agreement to purchase from a commodity group credits it needed to comply with a federal renewable energy program, the group never delivered, in a lawsuit asking for more than $1 million. RIL USA Inc. said Wednesday that Sundive Commodity Group LLC promised to deliver renewable fuel standard program credits called Renewable Identification Numbers, or RINs, by the end of 2020 but never followed through. The allegations come soon after a Dec. 31 petition from Valero Marketing & Supply Co. that sought more than $10 million from Sundive for allegedly failing to deliver RINs....

