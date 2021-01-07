Burns & Levinson Adds Employment Partner In Boston

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 4:51 PM EST) -- Burns & Levinson LLP added an experienced plaintiff employment litigator to its business litigation and dispute resolution group as a partner in Boston, the firm has announced. Beth R. Myers joined Burns & Levinson on Monday after spending the past 10 years at boutique Powers Jodoin Margolis & Mantell LLP. Myers told Law360 on Thursday she had been observing the firm from afar for years, impressed by the way it operates. After a conversation with managing partner David Rosenblatt, she immediately decided to bring her practice over. "I don't think I had a moment's hesitation," she said. "Having the support of...

