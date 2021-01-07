3rd Circ. Won't Revive Staffing Co.'s Accounting Fraud Suit

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 7:06 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday said a staffing company's failure to submit an expert affidavit doomed its claims that an accounting firm provided bogus financial statements on behalf of business software company Valtech SE with respect to an asset purchase deal between the businesses. In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed a 2019 summary judgment win for Weber, Shapiro, and Co. LLP and one of its accountants, saying a New Jersey federal court was correct in finding that Cornerstone Staffing Solutions Inc. could not pursue its suit after not submitting the document, as required under the Garden State's affidavit of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS