FERC Appeals Ch. 11 Plan That OK'd Ditching Pipeline Deals

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 5:45 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is fighting the approval of Extraction Oil & Gas' Chapter 11 plan that allowed the company to ditch pipeline contracts, just weeks after objecting to the Delaware bankruptcy court's authority to reign over FERC-approved deals without the regulator's blessing. FERC initiated appeal proceedings Wednesday in federal district court to challenge U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi's Dec. 23 approval of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.'s plan to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The ruling was issued over FERC's objections that the bankruptcy court lacked the authority to allow a debtor to scrap pipeline agreements without the...

