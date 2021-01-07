Texas Court Laments 'Mole-Hole' Of Anti-SLAPP Appeals

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 7:12 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court panel expressed its exasperation Wednesday with the Texas Citizens Participation Act in an opinion that severely trimmed a petroleum wholesaler's defamation and antitrust suit against a rival, likening the court's handling of appeals involving the statute to a game of whack-a-mole. Before discussing the facts of AEG Petroleum LLC's case against Western Marketing Inc. and its employee Todd Pitts, a Seventh Court of Appeals panel aired its grievances with appeals relating to the TCPA, an anti-SLAPP statute that provides a mechanism for early dismissal of lawsuits related to the defendant's rights to free speech, petition and assembly....

